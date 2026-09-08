Bahraich leopard attacks kill Rajveer, injure toddler Lado amid flooding
India
In Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, two young children were attacked by leopards in separate incidents just a day apart.
Rajveer, nine, sadly lost his life while fetching water from a handpump located alongside the road, and three-year-old Lado was hurt but is now stable after treatment.
Both attacks happened as wild animals have started wandering into villages more often because of recent flooding.
Officials set traps, relocate 18 leopards
Forest officials are setting up camera traps and cages to catch the leopards and keep people safe.
Since the start of the year, they've already relocated 18 leopards from the area to help prevent more attacks.
Rajveer's family has received some immediate support from authorities, with more help on the way.