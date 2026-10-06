Court grants bail to right-wing influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj
What's the story
A Delhi court has granted regular bail to right-wing influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj in a case linked to an assault during Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests at Jantar Mantar. The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler of the Patiala House Court. Earlier, the court had granted him interim bail for three weeks, observing his conduct before considering regular bail.
Arrest details
Bhardwaj was arrested on September 5
Bhardwaj was arrested on September 5 from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly assaulting the father of a Dalit student-activist during CJP protests in June.
He was booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, along with other charges.
A separate FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has also been filed against him.
Legal arguments
Legal arguments in the case
Bhardwaj's lawyer, Umesh Chandra Sharma, had argued that his arrest was politically motivated and that the complainant attacked him.
He claimed a video showed the complainant attacking Bhardwaj but alleged Delhi Police ignored it.
On the other hand, advocate Swati Khanna, representing the complainant, alleged Bhardwaj used casteist slurs and admitted to attacking the complainant in a video.
Bail conditions
Delhi Police's statement on the matter
Delhi Police told the court that the original complaint did not mention casteist slurs, but later statements included such allegations.
Bhardwaj had earlier challenged his arrest in a habeas corpus petition before the Delhi High Court, which was rejected.
The detailed order on his regular bail is expected to be released later on Tuesday, outlining the specific conditions attached to this relief.