Court grants bail to right-wing influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj

Bhardwaj was arrested on September 5 from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly assaulting the father of a Dalit student-activist during CJP protests in June.

He was booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, along with other charges.

A separate FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has also been filed against him.