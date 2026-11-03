Kuki women paraded naked case: Accused seeks bail in SC

Farasat informed a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana that only one victim has been fully examined so far.

He said the examination-in-chief (initial questioning of a witness) of the third victim was over but cross-examination was pending.

"What is happening is, despite two or three orders from July....one and a half witnesses have been examined till date. That's the reality of the situation on the ground," he said.