Kuki women paraded naked case: Accused seeks bail in SC
What's the story
Yumlembam Jiban Singh, one of the accused in a case where three Kuki-Zo women were paraded naked during the ethnic violence on May 4, 2023, in Manipur, has sought bail from the Supreme Court. Senior Advocate Shadan Farasat highlighted the slow progress of the trial despite repeated directions by the court to expedite proceedings.
Court proceedings
One victim fully examined, another's cross-examination ongoing
Farasat informed a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana that only one victim has been fully examined so far.
He said the examination-in-chief (initial questioning of a witness) of the third victim was over but cross-examination was pending.
"What is happening is, despite two or three orders from July....one and a half witnesses have been examined till date. That's the reality of the situation on the ground," he said.
Trial delays
Trial not proceeding, challenge in case: Farasat
Appearing for the prosecution, Additional Solicitor General Raha Thakre told the court that the trial court had fixed consecutive dates, October 13, 16, 18, and 19, for recording evidence.
Farasat, however, pointed out that earlier scheduled hearings had also failed to progress due to various difficulties.
He said, "The trial is not proceeding. That's the challenge."
Advocate DP Singh, also appearing for prosecution, said continuous dates were given to ensure completion of witness examination.
Court directive
Supreme Court directs prosecution to produce 3rd victim
CJI Kant subsequently recorded the submission that only one victim had been fully examined, while the cross-examination of another victim was underway.
The Supreme Court then directed the prosecution to produce the third victim before the trial court on scheduled dates for recording her evidence.
Singh's bail plea will be listed after this.
Case background
Incident sparked nationwide outrage in July 2023
The case relates to the incident on May 4, 2023, when a mob allegedly stripped and paraded three Kuki-Zo women naked in Thoubal district.
Two of the women were allegedly gang-raped, and one victim's father and brother were reportedly killed during this incident
The incident drew national attention in July 2023 after a video showing two women being paraded naked surfaced on social media, sparking outrage.
SC
Singh is accused of recording and sharing video
The Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance of the incident and transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The trial was later moved to Guwahati. A special CBI court framed charges against six accused, including Singh, in January 2026.
Singh is accused of recording and sharing a video showing women being paraded naked, leading to its circulation. He was arrested on July 20, 2023.