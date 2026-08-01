Bajrang Dal confronts Malala Yousafzai readers in Ahmedabad, violence follows
India
A peaceful book-reading event in Ahmedabad took a rough turn when Bajrang Dal members confronted a group for reading Malala Yousafzai's book in a garden in Ahmedabad.
The event, announced on social media, ended with physical assaults after objections were raised about Malala's past comments on Kashmir.
Leaders defend reading rights amid detentions
People had to intervene and detain several people as things got heated. The gathering was sparked by recent backlash against a school for assigning Malala's book.
Political leaders and civil society members showed up to support the right to read what you want, pointing out that works by Gandhi and Nehru were also part of the event.
The incident has now fueled bigger conversations about censorship and freedom of expression in schools.