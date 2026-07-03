Bajrang Dal halts Kakkeri prayer meeting over alleged Christian conversions
India
On Friday in Kakkeri, Karnataka, Bajrang Dal members stopped a prayer meeting, accusing a man and woman of trying to convert poor villagers to Christianity.
They confronted the pair at a local house and demanded they leave immediately, warning of serious consequences.
Police arrive late, no further action
Police were called but arrived after the accused had already left.
Homeowners told officers that there was no conversation during the gathering.
Police advised locals to report if these individuals returned for similar meetings, but did not take further action.