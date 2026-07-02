Bajrang Dal's Hanuman Chalisa in Sagarpur sees stone-pelting, no injuries
India
A Hanuman Chalisa recital organized by Bajrang Dal in Sagarpur, Southwest Delhi, on Tuesday turned tense when some residents objected to the gathering.
Things escalated with stone-pelting and slogans; a group of women raised slogans, but thankfully, no one was hurt.
Police deploy officers, call flags religious
Police quickly stepped in to calm things down and deployed more than 100 officers to keep the peace.
No injuries or property damage were reported, but a case has been filed against unknown people.
The area was already on edge after last week's Muharram procession sparked rumors about flags. Police later clarified these were just religious flags, not linked to any country.