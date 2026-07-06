Who is likely to be Champat Rai's replacement?
What's the story
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is holding a crucial meeting in Ayodhya on Monday. The agenda includes addressing the resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra amid a donation controversy. Reports suggest that Bajrang Lal Bagra, currently the Central (International) General Secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), could be considered as Rai's replacement.
Professional background
Who is Bagra?
Bagra is a chartered accountant by profession and has rich corporate experience. He has served as Director (Finance) and CFO at National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) and RITES Ltd. His financial expertise could help the trust enhance transparency and governance structures. The meeting will also review interim findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple.
Meeting agenda
Financial statements for 2025-26 to be approved
The trust will also approve its financial statements for 2025-26 during this meeting. Additionally, discussions on restructuring the temple's administrative framework are on the agenda. This could include appointing a Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The decisions taken during this meeting are likely to have a significant impact on the governance of one of India's most prominent religious institutions.
Rai's tenure
More on Rai
Rai has been at the center of the donation controversy. He was appointed general secretary of the trust in 2020 and has been instrumental in overseeing the Ram temple project. However, employees of the trust now face allegations of misappropriating donations. His association with RSS dates back to his early days as a full-time pracharak during India's Emergency period.
Governance impact
Trust's response to resignations will be crucial
The meeting will also decide on the trust's response to the resignations of Rai and Mishra. If accepted, discussions on restructuring its administrative framework could begin. This could include filling key leadership positions within the trust. The decisions taken are likely to influence the future governance of one of India's most prominent religious institutions.