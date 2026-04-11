Bajrang Setu glass footbridge damaged at 1 end in Rishikesh

Bajrang Setu top glass layer damaged

After the incident, officials are adding CCTV cameras and better lighting to keep things safer.

The good news: only the top layer of the five-layer toughened glass walkway was hit this time.

For those curious, Bajrang Setu is 132.30 meters long and 8.6 meters wide, built at a cost of ₹69.20 crore, a big investment for Rishikesh's future skyline.