Bajrang Setu glass footbridge damaged at 1 end in Rishikesh
India
Rishikesh's under-construction Bajrang Setu, set to be India's first glass footbridge over the Ganga, was damaged on Friday (the glass was damaged at one end).
The bridge had a minor accident earlier this year too, when a hammer fell on it during work.
Bajrang Setu top glass layer damaged
After the incident, officials are adding CCTV cameras and better lighting to keep things safer.
The good news: only the top layer of the five-layer toughened glass walkway was hit this time.
For those curious, Bajrang Setu is 132.30 meters long and 8.6 meters wide, built at a cost of ₹69.20 crore, a big investment for Rishikesh's future skyline.