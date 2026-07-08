Balaji brothers get anticipatory bail in alleged 35cr bribe

Madras HC orders twice daily questioning

The court told Balaji and Kumar they need to show up for questioning two times a day and fully cooperate with investigators.

Police say Elaiyaraja received threats from a caller identifying himself as Thirunavukarasu, and three people have already been arrested.

While Balaji's lawyers call the whole thing politically motivated, the prosecution points to CCTV footage, mobile data, and hotel meetings as evidence of a bigger plot, plus, they're digging into deleted videos and possible hawala links tied to wider MLA poaching attempts.