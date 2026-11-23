Balendra Shah begins 1st official India visit, meets Narendra Modi
Nepal's new Prime Minister Balendra Shah is in India for his first official visit since taking office in March.
He is meeting with Prime Minister Modi to talk about big topics like energy, hydropower, and making it easier for people and goods to move between the two countries.
Both leaders are hoping this trip will spark more economic growth and help them team up on issues like climate change.
Nepal seeks Indian investment
Shah came to power with strong Gen Z support and a focus on fighting corruption, so there is a fresh vibe around Nepal-India relations right now.
His government is all about development: think digital connectivity and tech partnerships.
Nepal wants to boost investment from India and strengthen its historic ties.
The visit is also a chance to smooth over old border disputes and balance Nepal's growing relationship with China, while pushing forward projects in energy, hydropower, trade and investment.