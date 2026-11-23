Balendra Shah visits New Delhi to press for electricity exports
Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra 'Balen' Shah is in New Delhi for his first bilateral visit since taking office.
He is meeting Prime Minister Modi to push for more energy cooperation: think increasing Nepal's electricity exports and getting Indian investment into hydropower.
The two leaders will also launch a new train service connecting Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham, making travel between the countries a bit easier.
Shah seeks air links, Bhotekoshi-Rasuwa aid
Shah's trip starts with a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, followed by talks where he will ask for better air routes to help Nepal's airports connect internationally.
He is also expected to request Indian support for rebuilding areas hit by floods, especially in the Bhotekoshi-Rasuwa corridor, an assistance request for reconstruction and rehabilitation following the devastating August 26 floods.
Alongside ministers and business leaders, Shah is looking to open up more opportunities for both countries to work together in key sectors.