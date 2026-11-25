Balendra Shah's maiden India visit draws warm Modi welcome
Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah made his maiden visit to India since assuming office, where he got a warm welcome from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including a ceremonial guard of honor.
According to Shah's brother-in-law, this visit could kick off a fresh era of stronger ties between the two countries.
Balendra Shah reflects Gen Z leadership
Shah's rise, from Kathmandu mayor to prime minister, reflects Nepal's Generation Z push for honest leadership and real change.
During his visit, both sides talked about the railway inauguration, financial assistance, and cooperation involving IITs and cricket.
Plus, Shah's personal connections to India from his student days in Bengaluru add an extra layer of trust and understanding between the neighbors.