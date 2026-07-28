Baleshwar hit as Odisha floods after Bay of Bengal depression
Odisha's northern and coastal districts are dealing with serious flooding after a deep depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal dumped heavy rain.
Baleshwar got hit especially hard: 246.6mm of rainfall in just 24 hours on Tuesday, July 28.
Streets and low-lying areas are underwater, making it tough to get around.
To keep everyone safe, all schools and Anganwadi centers are closed in multiple districts.
Emergency crews on alert in Balasore
Local teams are out managing waterlogged spots, with fire services ready for evacuations if needed.
Balasore district alone saw three intense days: 405mm of rain on July 26, 354mm on July 27, and another downpour Tuesday morning.
Officials say more rain could be coming, so emergency crews are staying alert while the state keeps a close eye to protect people during this extreme weather.