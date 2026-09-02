Baliyan's family demands justice at Shamli terahvin after shooting
India
Ankit Baliyan, a Haryanvi singer and actor, was shot dead outside a gym in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, on August 26.
At his Terahvin ceremony, held under tight police watch, his family spoke out, demanding justice and urging authorities to catch all suspects still at large.
They especially want strict action against the main accused behind the killing.
Two arrests in Baliyan killing
So far, only two arrests have been made. Police suspect the Gogi gang might be linked after a social media account claimed responsibility for the murder.
Ankit's wife, Swati, voiced her frustration with the slow progress: "We want justice."
The family is asking officials not to let politics interfere and to ensure everyone responsible is held accountable.