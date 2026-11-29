Baljit Nagar records AQI 797 as Delhi hits 522
Delhi woke up to seriously bad air on Sunday morning, with Baljit Nagar clocking an AQI of 797, way past the hazardous mark.
The city's live AQI hit 522 at 8:01am making New Delhi the world's 12th most polluted city right now.
This spike happened overnight, after a brief period of cleaner air.
Delhi PM2.5 equals 12.6 cigarettes daily
It wasn't just one area: Railway Colony (745), Punjabi Bagh (719), and Than Singh Nagar (635) all reported sky-high AQI numbers. The hazardous category starts at 301.
PM2.5 levels in Delhi's 24-hour average exposure were so high that breathing this air is like smoking 12.6 cigarettes a day, according to AQI.in, a pretty worrying stat for everyone living in the city.