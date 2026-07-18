Ballari students protest Delhi Police removal of Sonam Wangchuk
India
Students in Ballari, led by AIDSO, hit the streets on Saturday to protest Delhi Police's removal of education activist Sonam Wangchuk and others from their hunger strike.
Wangchuk has been fasting for 20 days, calling for better education policies and fairer exams.
AIDSO slams NTA over NEET-UG
The protesters want the government to hold open talks with Wangchuk instead of shutting down peaceful protests, saying it's a blow to democracy.
AIDSO leaders also slammed the National Testing Agency (NTA) over recent exam scandals like NEET-UG, arguing these have put students' futures at risk.
They're calling for the education minister's resignation and urging more students to join their push for change.