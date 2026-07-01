Ballia gym sealed after Irshad Ali arrested over Facebook post
A gym in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, just got sealed after its operator, Irshad Ali, 28, was arrested for a Facebook post about the Ram Temple donation theft controversy.
Police say his post tried to mislead people and stir up tensions.
When officials checked the place, they found the gym running illegally in a basement with no fire safety measures or paperwork.
Asharam Verma says basement gym illegal
City Magistrate Asharam Verma said the gym was running illegally from a basement without any fire safety equipment or documents.
The closure is part of a bigger story: recent uproar over alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple donations. After political pressure and an official probe, several arrests have been made in that case, while Ali was arrested separately for his Facebook post.
Basically, it is all about keeping things safe and holding people accountable.