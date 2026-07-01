Ballia gym sealed after Irshad Ali arrested over Facebook post

Asharam Verma says basement gym illegal

City Magistrate Asharam Verma said the gym was running illegally from a basement without any fire safety equipment or documents.

The closure is part of a bigger story: recent uproar over alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple donations. After political pressure and an official probe, several arrests have been made in that case, while Ali was arrested separately for his Facebook post.

Basically, it is all about keeping things safe and holding people accountable.