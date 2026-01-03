Balochistan leader warns of looming Chinese military presence

Why should you care?

Baloch's warning isn't just about borders—it highlights how global politics can impact real lives.

He praised India's response after the Pahalgam attack and offered support in security and trade, signaling hopes for stronger ties.

Meanwhile, Balochistan continues to face repression and resource exploitation from Pakistan since 1948.

With plans like "Balochistan Global Diplomatic Week," which is set for the first week of 2026, Baloch is looking for more international attention.