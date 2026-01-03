Balochistan leader warns of looming Chinese military presence
Mir Yar Baloch has raised the alarm about Chinese troops soon arriving in the region.
In a recent letter to India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, he called this move an "unimaginable threat" to local freedom, linking it to China's big infrastructure push through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
Why should you care?
Baloch's warning isn't just about borders—it highlights how global politics can impact real lives.
He praised India's response after the Pahalgam attack and offered support in security and trade, signaling hopes for stronger ties.
Meanwhile, Balochistan continues to face repression and resource exploitation from Pakistan since 1948.
With plans like "Balochistan Global Diplomatic Week," which is set for the first week of 2026, Baloch is looking for more international attention.