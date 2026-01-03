IIT Madras aims to go global as 1st 'multinational university'
IIT Madras is gearing up to become the world's first "multinational university," as announced by External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar during the kickoff of their new Global Research Foundation.
The move is all about boosting international research, sparking innovation, and opening up more opportunities for students and startups worldwide.
The launch of the Foundation coincided with the inauguration of their 'IITM Festival Fortnight' celebration.
New centers and worldwide partnerships
To make this happen, IIT Madras has teamed up with institutions in the US, UK, Germany, Dubai, and across Asia-Pacific for joint research and talent exchange.
They're also launching new centers in the US, Dubai, Malaysia, and Germany to connect students and researchers with global projects.
Plus, this month's festival includes open labs for visitors and their popular Shaastra and Saarang fests—so there's a lot happening both on campus and around the world.