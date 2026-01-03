IIT Madras aims to go global as 1st 'multinational university'

New centers and worldwide partnerships

To make this happen, IIT Madras has teamed up with institutions in the US, UK, Germany, Dubai, and across Asia-Pacific for joint research and talent exchange.

They're also launching new centers in the US, Dubai, Malaysia, and Germany to connect students and researchers with global projects.

Plus, this month's festival includes open labs for visitors and their popular Shaastra and Saarang fests—so there's a lot happening both on campus and around the world.