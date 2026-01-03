Next Article
Two Naxals killed in Bijapur encounter
Early Saturday morning, two Naxals were killed in a shootout with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.
The clash started around 5am when the District Reserve Guard (DRG) acted on intel about Maoist presence.
Both bodies have been recovered, though some firing was still going on.
Security push in a high-conflict zone
With over 280 Naxals killed across Chhattisgarh in 2025 alone (most from this region), security forces are clearly stepping up efforts to curb Maoist activity.