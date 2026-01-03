PM Modi pays tribute to Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Savitribai Phule on her 195th birth anniversary, calling her "a pioneer whose life was devoted to the transformation of society through service and education."
He highlighted how she championed equality, justice, and compassion by making education accessible to the marginalized.
Who was Savitribai Phule?
Born in 1831 in Maharashtra, Savitribai Phule broke barriers as one of India's first women educators.
She started the country's first girls' school in Pune in 1848 with her husband Jyotirao Phule.
Even when society pushed back—sometimes literally—she kept going, opening three schools for girls and lower-caste students by 1851.
Why does she matter today?
Phule didn't just open schools; she expanded to 18 schools with progressive subjects.
She also set up groups supporting women's rights and safe spaces for widows.
Pune University now proudly bears her name.