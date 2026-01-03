PM Modi pays tribute to Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary

Who was Savitribai Phule?

Born in 1831 in Maharashtra, Savitribai Phule broke barriers as one of India's first women educators.

She started the country's first girls' school in Pune in 1848 with her husband Jyotirao Phule.

Even when society pushed back—sometimes literally—she kept going, opening three schools for girls and lower-caste students by 1851.