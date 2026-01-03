Weather update: Cold wave, dense fog grip north India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a cold wave and dense fog in several parts of North India. The weather conditions are likely to affect railway and flight operations. The IMD's all-India weather bulletin states that minimum temperatures are expected to remain below normal during the first week of January 2026, particularly in north, northwest, and central India.

Fog alert Dense fog warnings issued for multiple states The IMD has issued dense to very dense fog warnings for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha. Visibility in these areas may drop below 50 meters at times. Similar conditions are expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, among other regions. The IMD has warned that these weather conditions could lead to road accidents and delays in train and flight operations.

Cold wave Cold wave conditions expected across northwest and central India Cold wave conditions are likely to continue in parts of northwest and central India, including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Night temperatures are expected to be significantly below normal during this period. Parts of Madhya Pradesh, such as Gwalior and Chambal, have been issued orange alerts for severe cold and dense fog.

Rain forecast Western Himalayas to witness rain and snowfall The western Himalayan region, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, is likely to witness light to moderate rain and snowfall at higher altitudes. This could lead to slippery roads and temporary closures in hill districts. Delhi-NCR continues to face dense fog and cold wave conditions with minimum temperatures hovering between 7-9 degrees Celsius.