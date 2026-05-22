Banda hits 47.6°C, free flow signals, Uttar Pradesh red alert

Residents blame deforestation and illegal mining

Residents are calling this brutal heat an Agni Pariksha, blaming deforestation and illegal mining for making things worse.

Meteorologist Dr. Dinesh points to Banda's location near the Tropic of Cancer, drying rivers, low soil moisture, and mining as reasons for the extreme weather.

The IMD says these heat wave conditions could last until May 28 across eastern Uttar Pradesh and eastern Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, traffic police are getting umbrellas and scarves, and shelters have popped up at busy intersections for some much-needed shade.