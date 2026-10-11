Bandhavgarh tigress Dotty dies aged about 14 from natural causes
India
Dotty, the iconic tigress of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, was found dead on Friday afternoon.
Known for the unique D-shaped mark on her forehead, she was a favorite among wildlife lovers and a big draw for visitors.
Officials say she died of natural causes at around 14 years of age.
Bandhavgarh tigress popular for D mark
Dotty wasn't just famous for her looks: she was one of the most popular tigresses at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, known for the distinctive "D" mark on her forehead.
As BTR field director Anupam Sahay put it, "A preliminary examination indicated she died of natural causes."