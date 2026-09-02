Bandipur, Nagarhole and Bhadra raise safari fees from September 1
India
Heading out for a wildlife safari in Karnataka? Get ready for higher prices starting September 1.
Rates have been hiked at popular spots like Bandipur, Nagarhole, and Bhadra, so if you're planning a trip, your adventure might cost a bit more than before.
Revised tariffs on Karnataka park websites
Jeep safaris in Bandipur, Nagarhole, and Bhadra have had their rates hiked, and revised tariff details are available on the official park websites.
Bus safaris and exclusive packages have also had revised tariff details.
The extra money will go toward improving visitor facilities and supporting conservation efforts, plus authorities recommend booking ahead during busy seasons.
For full details on the new prices, check the official park websites.