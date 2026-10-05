Bangiyo Hindu Jagaran Manch clashes with students at SRFTI Kolkata
SRFTI in Kolkata saw fresh violence on Sunday as protesters from Bangiyo Hindu Jagaran Manch clashed with students and police, even throwing bricks and bottles while calling students "Naxalites."
This comes just days after a similar clash linked to another group.
Tensions are high, and many on campus say they're feeling unsafe.
SRFTI students seek Ashwini Vaishnaw intervention
Worried about their safety, SRFTI students, joined by peers from FTII Pune and Itanagar, have asked Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw about stronger security.
After last week's violence, several FIRs were filed, and the West Bengal government set up a Special Investigation Team to look into what happened.
A student also alleged that protesters removed images of BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi from campus, replacing them with pictures of Bharat Mata, which has only added to their concerns.