Bangladesh gets 74% hike in aid, but Iran's Chabahar snub India Feb 01, 2026

India's latest budget has given Bangladesh a 74% bump in aid—now at ₹60 crore—even though ties have sometimes been rocky.

At the same time, India will not be providing grants for Iran's Chabahar port in FY27 after earlier planning ₹400 crore in the revised FY26 estimates (and having provided ₹400 crore in FY24-25), a move shaped by mounting US sanctions pressure and diplomatic sensitivities.

Overall, India is spending less on foreign aid in FY27: ₹8,792 crore, down 27% from FY26 (revised estimates).