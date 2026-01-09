Bangladesh halts new onion import permits from India
Bangladesh has hit pause on new onion import permits from India through the Hili land port, aiming to give local farmers a fair shot.
Imports under old permits will still go on until January 30, 2026.
Since Bangladesh imports a significant amount of onions from India each year, this is a pretty big deal for both sides.
Why does it matter?
The timing stings for Indian farmers—fresh onions are flooding wholesale markets and prices are dropping fast.
Since December, over 52,000 tons of Indian onions have already made it to Bangladesh under earlier deals, but now traders in India are worried about their earnings.
What's next for Indian traders?
With the sudden dip in demand from Bangladesh, Indian traders and exporters are urging their government to step in with export subsidies so they can compete with Pakistan and China elsewhere.
For now, everyone's watching what happens next—and hoping for some relief.