West Bengal Governor gets death threat, security tightened
India
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose got a threatening email on Thursday night, warning of a possible blast and even sharing a mobile number.
The authorities took it seriously—reporting it straight to the top cops, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and the Union Home Ministry.
Extra security steps in place
To keep things safe, state police and CRPF have boosted security around Governor Bose.
Even with his existing Z-plus cover, he's now got 60-70 central police officers watching out for him.