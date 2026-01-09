Europe could be India's next big partner, says Jaishankar

Why does it matter?

Jaishankar sees a lot of untapped potential between India and Europe—he mentioned there are "many new areas to explore" together.

This new Weimar format is all about teaming up on global issues like security, Ukraine, and the Indo-Pacific.

With big international summits coming up (India chairs BRICS; France leads G7), these countries are looking to sync up more closely.

Stronger ties could mean more stability for both economies and a bigger voice in world politics.