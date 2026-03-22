Bangladesh PM Rahman sends 'Eid' wishes to Modi
India
Bangladeshi politician Tarique Rahman sent a warm Eid-ul-Fitr message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the festival is a chance to deepen their countries' historic friendship.
This follows Modi's earlier congratulations to Tarique Rahman on his election and comes after Modi sent his own Eid greetings.
Rahman's letter highlights shared values
Rahman's letter isn't just about holiday wishes: it highlights shared values like compassion and solidarity, and points to both countries working closer together.
With moves like India sending diesel through a cross-border pipeline and leaders exchanging visits, Bangladesh and India are clearly aiming for stronger ties that could mean more opportunities for both nations down the road.