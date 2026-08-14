Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman visiting New Delhi before BRICS summit
Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is planning a trip to New Delhi just ahead of the big BRICS summit.
The visit, expected in late August or early September, is all about tackling important issues like renewing the Ganges water-sharing treaty and easing trade restrictions that have been causing friction since last year.
Regional security will also be on the agenda.
Bangladesh seeks Sheikh Hasina extradition
Rahman's trip follows an invitation from India earlier this year.
He'll also join the BRICS outreach session, giving both countries a chance to sort out lingering disagreements and adjust their relationship as regional politics shift.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh is pushing for the extradition of Sheikh Hasina and building closer defense ties with Pakistan, adding extra layers to this already interesting moment in South Asian diplomacy.