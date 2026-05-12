Bangladesh reacts to Suvendu Adhikari's border fencing decision

Bangladesh has reacted to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari 's decision to start border fencing with Bangladesh. The move is aimed at addressing illegal immigration and smuggling along the border. Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's foreign affairs adviser, M Humayun Kabir, said, "Bangladesh is not afraid of barbed wire. Where we need to talk, we will talk."

Cabinet decisions Adhikari's cabinet decides to transfer land for fencing Adhikari chaired his first cabinet meeting with five ministers, where they decided to transfer land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for border fencing. The Chief Secretary and the state's land and land revenue department secretary have been asked to complete this process within 45 days. Adhikari emphasized that this decision was taken in light of the changing demographics in Bengal's bordering districts.

Scheme implementation Bengal to implement central government schemes Apart from border issues, the cabinet also decided to implement several central government schemes in West Bengal. These include the Ayushman Bharat health coverage, PM Jan Arogya Yojna, PM Fasal Bima Yojna for crop insurance, and PM Schools for Rising India scheme. Other schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao for women's empowerment and Ujwala 3.0 for subsidized cooking gas connections will also be implemented in the state.

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