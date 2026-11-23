Bangladesh wants India to protect its share of water during the dry season, a big concern raised at their latest meeting.

PM adviser on finance and planning Rashed Titumir, who heads Bangladesh's 10-member technical committee on the treaty, called for fair sharing and suggested both sides set up technical teams to work things out.

Bangladesh already formed its team back in June and is waiting for India's move.

With the Ganga being the only river they have a formal agreement on (out of 54 shared rivers), renewing this treaty really matters for both countries.