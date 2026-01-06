Next Article
Bangladesh: Yunus' in-laws hope for better India-Bangladesh ties
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus's family is wishing for a reset in India-Bangladesh relations.
Ashfaq Hossain, Yunus's brother-in-law, shared that his "only dua" is for the two countries to reconnect, calling their bond "very special" even after recent setbacks and visa suspensions.
Why does it matter?
Tensions have spiked recently—leading to suspended visas and tighter borders. The situation reached a "historic crisis," putting major agreements like the Ganga Water Treaty at risk.
With both sides watching closely, many—including Yunus's family—are quietly hoping for calmer days and stronger ties soon.