Bangladesh: Yunus' in-laws hope for better India-Bangladesh ties India Jan 06, 2026

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus's family is wishing for a reset in India-Bangladesh relations.

Ashfaq Hossain, Yunus's brother-in-law, shared that his "only dua" is for the two countries to reconnect, calling their bond "very special" even after recent setbacks and visa suspensions.