Bangladeshi border guard detained by BSF in Tripura
A Bangladeshi border guard was detained by India's Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday in Tripura's Sepahijala district for allegedly entering the country while carrying ammunition.
He serves with the 60 BGB battalion from the Kasba Brahmanbaria area, just across the border.
BGB jawan's story being checked
The BGB jawan told Indian authorities he crossed over while chasing smugglers, but BSF is still checking his story and questioning him.
The incident happened near Kamthana Border Out Post—an area where the fence sits inside Indian territory and villagers often cross for farming with BSF permission.
This case highlights just how tricky it can be to manage such a long and sensitive border.