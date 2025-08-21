US criticized India for Russian oil imports: Jaishankar

India's main goal is affordable and reliable energy

Jaishankar stressed that India isn't the top buyer of Russian energy—China and the EU buy more LNG.

After sanctions hit Russia in 2022, India started meeting almost 40% of its oil needs with cheaper Russian imports.

He also made it clear that India's main goal is affordable and reliable energy, emphasizing that India will buy oil wherever it gets the best price.

This comes as new US tariffs threaten Indian exports because of these imports.