US criticized India for Russian oil imports: Jaishankar
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has pushed back against US criticism over India buying discounted Russian oil, disputing claims that these purchases are fueling Russia's war in Ukraine.
Speaking in Moscow alongside Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, he pointed out that the US itself once encouraged India to help stabilize global energy prices by buying from Russia.
India's main goal is affordable and reliable energy
Jaishankar stressed that India isn't the top buyer of Russian energy—China and the EU buy more LNG.
After sanctions hit Russia in 2022, India started meeting almost 40% of its oil needs with cheaper Russian imports.
He also made it clear that India's main goal is affordable and reliable energy, emphasizing that India will buy oil wherever it gets the best price.
This comes as new US tariffs threaten Indian exports because of these imports.