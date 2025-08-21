Golcha takes over as Delhi Police Commissioner, Singh steps down
Delhi has a new top cop—Satish Golcha just stepped in as Police Commissioner, taking over from SBK Singh.
The timing is pretty crucial, coming right after an attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at a public event.
Interestingly, Singh's stint lasted only 21 days after he took charge on August 1, 2025, following Sanjay Arora's retirement.
Who is Golcha and what are his challenges ahead
Golcha is a 1992-batch IPS officer from the AGMUT cadre and was most recently Director General of Prisons for Delhi (think Tihar and more), where he was appointed during a period of rising jail violence and gang-related unrest.
He's no stranger to tough situations—he played a key part in restoring order during the 2020 North-East Delhi riots and has held several important roles in Delhi Police.
All eyes are now on how he'll handle the city's current law and order challenges.