Golcha takes over as Delhi Police Commissioner, Singh steps down

Who is Golcha and what are his challenges ahead

Golcha is a 1992-batch IPS officer from the AGMUT cadre and was most recently Director General of Prisons for Delhi (think Tihar and more), where he was appointed during a period of rising jail violence and gang-related unrest.

He's no stranger to tough situations—he played a key part in restoring order during the 2020 North-East Delhi riots and has held several important roles in Delhi Police.

All eyes are now on how he'll handle the city's current law and order challenges.