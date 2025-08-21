Next Article
Jharkhand: Soren's life to be taught in schools
Starting in 2026, students across Jharkhand will learn about former Chief Minister Shibu Soren's life and legacy in their textbooks, from Class 1 all the way through Class 12.
The state's education department is finalizing new chapters that highlight his impact on Jharkhand's identity and social change.
Curriculum will include poems, stories, and more
The curriculum will use comics for younger kids and dive deeper into Soren's biography for older students.
There'll be poems about his work for the environment in Class 4, lessons on his anti-drug efforts in Class 6, and stories about his "Night School" initiative in Class 7.
Higher classes will explore how he worked for tribal upliftment and social reform—all designed to inspire the next generation with real stories from their own state.