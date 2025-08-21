Jharkhand: Soren's life to be taught in schools

Curriculum will include poems, stories, and more

The curriculum will use comics for younger kids and dive deeper into Soren's biography for older students.

There'll be poems about his work for the environment in Class 4, lessons on his anti-drug efforts in Class 6, and stories about his "Night School" initiative in Class 7.

Higher classes will explore how he worked for tribal upliftment and social reform—all designed to inspire the next generation with real stories from their own state.