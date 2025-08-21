Kerala CPI leader Vazhoor Soman passes away at 72
Vazhoor Soman, senior CPI leader and MLA from Peerumedu, died of a heart attack on Thursday after attending a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram. He was 72.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, he couldn't be saved.
His sudden passing has left Kerala's political community in shock, and his body was kept for public homage before being taken to Peerumedu.
Soman's journey and achievements
Born in Kottayam district, Soman started his journey with the All India Students's Federation and became MLA for Peerumedu in 2021 after a close win.
Known for championing plantation workers' rights—he even learned Tamil to connect better—Soman also held key roles like state vice-president of AITUC and chaired the standing committee of the Idukki district panchayat.
Over five decades, he stood out as a strong voice for laborers and high-range communities.
He is survived by his wife Bindu and two sons.