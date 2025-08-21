Kerala CPI leader Vazhoor Soman passes away at 72

Soman's journey and achievements

Born in Kottayam district, Soman started his journey with the All India Students's Federation and became MLA for Peerumedu in 2021 after a close win.

Known for championing plantation workers' rights—he even learned Tamil to connect better—Soman also held key roles like state vice-president of AITUC and chaired the standing committee of the Idukki district panchayat.

Over five decades, he stood out as a strong voice for laborers and high-range communities.

He is survived by his wife Bindu and two sons.