Karnataka passes law to regulate borewell drilling, groundwater use

Why the law is needed

Groundwater is running low across Karnataka, putting water availability for farming and households at risk.

This law aims to stop overuse by adding permits, fees, and regulatory measures—plus a new "Water is Future" campaign to get everyone involved in saving water.

Lawmakers are also pushing for rainwater harvesting and better piped supply so people don't have to rely so much on borewells.

It's all about making sure there's enough water for everyone now—and in the future.