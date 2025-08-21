Karnataka passes law to regulate borewell drilling, groundwater use
Karnataka just passed a new law in August 2025 to tackle its growing groundwater shortage.
Now, drilling a borewell in certain areas needs official approval (an NOC), and big users will pay higher fees based on how much they extract—though regular households using water for daily needs are exempt from the NOC requirement.
The law also brings in usage caps for large users.
Why the law is needed
Groundwater is running low across Karnataka, putting water availability for farming and households at risk.
This law aims to stop overuse by adding permits, fees, and regulatory measures—plus a new "Water is Future" campaign to get everyone involved in saving water.
Lawmakers are also pushing for rainwater harvesting and better piped supply so people don't have to rely so much on borewells.
It's all about making sure there's enough water for everyone now—and in the future.