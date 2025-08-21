Youths beat up biryani shop owner for not giving free India Aug 21, 2025

In Kodungaiyur, Chennai, two young men were arrested after they allegedly assaulted a biryani shop owner and his worker when refused free food.

The incident happened at Syed Nissar's eatery on Kamarajar Salai, where the suspects also damaged cooking utensils and other property during the altercation.