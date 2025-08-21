Next Article
Youths beat up biryani shop owner for not giving free
In Kodungaiyur, Chennai, two young men were arrested after they allegedly assaulted a biryani shop owner and his worker when refused free food.
The incident happened at Syed Nissar's eatery on Kamarajar Salai, where the suspects also damaged cooking utensils and other property during the altercation.
Police are investigating the case
Following the attack, Nissar filed a police complaint.
Officers quickly arrested Dhanushkumar (20) and Mohanaselvan (19), who already had past cases of theft and robbery against them.
Police are now investigating further based on charges of assault and property damage.