India recognizes esports as real sport, bans online gambling
India just made it official—esports is now recognized as a real sport, thanks to the new Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill passed on August 20, 2025.
The law separates skill-based esports from gambling apps and bans real-money games nationwide to help curb addiction and fraud.
Esports gets legit status under national sports law
This move gives esports legit status under national sports law, opening doors for training academies, better infrastructure, and more career opportunities for gamers.
At the same time, stricter rules on money games aim to protect players and boost investor confidence—so India's gaming scene can grow safely and sustainably.