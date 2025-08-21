Uber, Rapido resume bike-taxi rides in Bengaluru after 2-month break

Court calls for clear regulatory framework for bike-taxis

The court requested that drivers not face penalties during the interim, which was a relief for many.

A follow-up hearing is set for September 22, and the court urged the government to work toward a clear regulatory framework for bike-taxis.

Locals took to social media to celebrate—one even joked, "My wallet can finally breathe"—highlighting just how much these quick, affordable rides mean in traffic-heavy Bengaluru.