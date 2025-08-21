Next Article
Uber, Rapido resume bike-taxi rides in Bengaluru after 2-month break
Bike-taxi rides like Uber and Rapido are rolling again in Bengaluru after a two-month break.
The Karnataka High Court called the ban "thin" and "legally untenable," pushing for better rules and fair treatment for operators.
Uber and Rapido wasted no time getting back on the streets, though Ola hasn't resumed yet.
Court calls for clear regulatory framework for bike-taxis
The court requested that drivers not face penalties during the interim, which was a relief for many.
A follow-up hearing is set for September 22, and the court urged the government to work toward a clear regulatory framework for bike-taxis.
Locals took to social media to celebrate—one even joked, "My wallet can finally breathe"—highlighting just how much these quick, affordable rides mean in traffic-heavy Bengaluru.