Bangladeshi men Bilal and Rafi allegedly assaulted near Bengaluru
India
Two Bangladeshi men, Bilal and Rafi, were allegedly assaulted by right-wing activists in Chokkanahalli village near Bengaluru in July 2026.
The activists suspected illegal immigration, recorded the incident, and shared it online.
Police have now booked the attackers, while Bilal and Rafi were detained for checks on their immigration status.
Officials probe protection money allegations
The activists claimed some migrants were paying "protection money" to police officers and said they found police officers' contact numbers on the victims' phones.
In response, officials have started a departmental inquiry into these allegations and promised strict action if any wrongdoing is found.
The case highlights ongoing concerns about illegal immigration and trust in law enforcement.