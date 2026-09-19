Bangladeshi national arrested for illegally working at Indian Navy academy
What's the story
A Bangladeshi national, identified as 32-year-old Biplob Soren, was arrested on Friday for working at the sensitive Ezhimala Naval Academy in Kerala using forged documents. He had been employed there as a contract worker in the laundry section under the pretense of being an Indian citizen. Preliminary investigations revealed that Soren was living in India without valid documents and had managed to conceal his true nationality for nearly a year.
Investigation progress
Naval authorities placed Soren under observation
According to media reports, naval authorities became suspicious of Soren's behavior and placed him under observation.
After a detailed examination, documents and other information were allegedly found on his mobile phone indicating that he was a Bangladeshi citizen.
Following this, he was detained, questioned by officials, and handed over to the police around 8:15pm on Friday.
Security concerns
Investigation launched into breach of security protocols
The arrest has triggered an investigation into how Soren managed to get hired with fake papers and who helped him bypass security protocols.
Authorities are also looking into how long he worked there and if there are any wider implications for safety at defense sites.
The case comes amid a crackdown on undocumented Bangladeshi nationals in Kannur district, including women.