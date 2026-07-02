Bangladeshi nationals stopped at Guwahati airport with fake Aadhaar cards

Azara police probe alleged migration rackets

The pair is now with Azara police, who are looking into whether they are part of a larger group helping people cross borders illegally using fake documents.

A police officer said they are trying to find out if there is any bigger link.

This is not an isolated case: just two weeks ago, another Bangladeshi woman was caught at the same airport with a fake ID, raising concerns about organized rackets and illegal migration routes.