Bangladeshi nationals stopped at Guwahati airport with fake Aadhaar cards
India
Two Bangladeshi nationals, Rana Molla and Mafuja Akhtar, were stopped at Guwahati airport on Wednesday after Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers found them carrying fake Aadhaar cards and other suspicious documents.
They were about to fly to Mumbai when the security check flagged the issue.
Azara police probe alleged migration rackets
The pair is now with Azara police, who are looking into whether they are part of a larger group helping people cross borders illegally using fake documents.
A police officer said they are trying to find out if there is any bigger link.
This is not an isolated case: just two weeks ago, another Bangladeshi woman was caught at the same airport with a fake ID, raising concerns about organized rackets and illegal migration routes.