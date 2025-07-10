Bank holiday status: Open or closed on Guru Purnima, July 10?
Guru Purnima, a day to celebrate teachers and mentors across Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism, falls on July 10, 2025.
Even though it's an important occasion for many, it isn't a nationwide public holiday—so banks like ICICI, HDFC, and Canara Bank will stay open as usual.
Government offices will also function unless your local area says otherwise.
List of bank holidays this month
Bank holidays in July can be a bit all over the place depending on where you live—festivals like Kharchi Puja (July 3), Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday (July 5), and Beh Deinkhlam (July 14) mean some branches may close locally.
Plus, banks are always shut on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays (this month that's July 12 and 26).
Why knowing the holiday list matters
If you need to visit your bank for anything important—like depositing cheques or other branch-only stuff—it helps to know these dates so you don't get stuck waiting.
Digital banking works round the clock even during holidays, but branch services might pause if there's a holiday in your city.