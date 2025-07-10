Bank holiday status: Open or closed on Guru Purnima, July 10?

List of bank holidays this month

Bank holidays in July can be a bit all over the place depending on where you live—festivals like Kharchi Puja (July 3), Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday (July 5), and Beh Deinkhlam (July 14) mean some branches may close locally.

Plus, banks are always shut on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays (this month that's July 12 and 26).