Vadodara bridge collapse: Death toll hits 14, rescue continues India Jul 10, 2025

On July 9, the Gambhira Bridge in Gujarat's Padra suddenly collapsed while vehicles were crossing, leaving 13 people dead and nine injured.

Built in 1985, the bridge had long shown signs of trouble—locals and officials had flagged its shaky condition for years, but only minor repairs happened after a recent inspection.

Despite plans for a replacement, the old bridge stayed open until disaster struck.

PM Modi has announced compensation for victims' families as nearby communities likely face disruptions.