Bank holiday today? Check if your branch is open
India
If you've got banking errands, good news—banks across India are open today, Saturday, February 7, 2026.
It's the first Saturday of the month, so doors are open as per RBI rules.
Most branches run from 10am to 4pm public banks stick closely to this schedule while private ones might vary a bit.
Know about upcoming bank holidays in February
Today you can do all the usual stuff—deposits, withdrawals, cheques, loans—the works.
But heads up: banks will be closed on all Sundays (Feb 1, 8, 15, and 22), plus the second (Feb 14) and fourth (Feb 28) Saturdays.
There are also some local holidays like Losar in Sikkim on Feb 18; Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti in Maharashtra on Feb 19; and Statehood Day in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh on Feb 20.
Plan ahead!