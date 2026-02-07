Bank holiday today? Check if your branch is open

Know about upcoming bank holidays in February

Today you can do all the usual stuff—deposits, withdrawals, cheques, loans—the works.

But heads up: banks will be closed on all Sundays (Feb 1, 8, 15, and 22), plus the second (Feb 14) and fourth (Feb 28) Saturdays.

There are also some local holidays like Losar in Sikkim on Feb 18; Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti in Maharashtra on Feb 19; and Statehood Day in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh on Feb 20.

Plan ahead!